Fever’s Handling of Caitlin Clark Injury Status Raises Questions

Caitlin Clark was a late scratch for the Indiana Fever before the team's game against the Portland Fire on Wednesday night. The news that she would be out was noteworthy not only due to Clark's star status, but since she did not appear on the team's injury report released on Tuesday.

Then just over 90 minutes before tip-off against Portland, it was revealed that Clark would miss the contest due to a back issue.

Before the game, Fever coach Stephanie White said Clark did not participate in practice yesterday, instead receiving treatment.

"[Clark] just woke up with some stiffness, and soreness. And we like to see, I always say, how do you respond after a workout? For us, it's not the time to take a chance. We just really want to be cautious," White said.

While all that makes sense in terms of keeping Clark healthy for the season, the timeline opens the team up to some scrutiny.

WNBA Could Look Into Fever's Handling of Clark's Status

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up on the court before an WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per WNBA rules, teams are required to submit injury reports by 5pm of the timezone of the game's location the night before the game. Then, if any injuries pop up later, they are supposed to be added to the report when said issue arises.

Given coach White's explanation, it's reasonable to suspect that the league could look into how the team handled Clark's status.

Because if Clark did not participate in practice Tuesday, it's fair to wonder why she was not added to the injury report in some capacity. And given White said Clark woke up with back stiffness Wednesday, she also could have been added then. Instead, she was simply announced out much later in the day.

Of course, with Clark, everything comes with more scrutiny, so this particular instance will likely be under more of a microscope—even if the injury handling procedures are streamlined across the league.

It remains to be seen if this will rise to the level of a full-on investigation, but it's safe to say the WNBA will have questions about how Clark's situation was handled.

Ultimately, everyone hopes this is simply a blip on the radar for Clark and "she's healthy," as White said. That way she can continue to break records with her play. In the meantime, how her availability status was handled on the record is likely to be a topic of conversation around—and within—the WNBA.