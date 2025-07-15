Caitlin Clark Calls Out 'Lie' About WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Preference

On July 15, it was announced that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is going to compete in the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend's three-point shooting competition, which is taking place on the Fever's home court on July 18.

Given that Clark is the biggest star in women's basketball, her decision to take part in this event is massive. The NBA had wanted Clark to participate in their 2025 All-Star three-point competition earlier this year, but Clark ultimately declined.

And an interesting potential reason for her declining this invite was revealed in a January 28 article from Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal .

"Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble," Friend's article wrote.

For what it's worth, Friend noted in a separate article that Clark ultimately declined participating in the NBA contest because she preferred to make her three-point competition debut on the Fever's home court, which is what she's ultimately doing.

But that didn't keep Clark from calling cap on the ball rack comment, which she did before the Fever's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun.

“I guess, I mean, I’m shooting off a rack. And I know there was a narrative going around that I didn’t wanna do that at one point. Which, I’m not sure who made that up, but that’s false," Clark said when asked about the difference between shooting three-pointers in a game and in the contest, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "Because I am doing it. I was just saving my first three-point competition [for] my home city.

"So whoever said that, that was a lie," she added.

Clark clearly didn't appreciate that false narrative getting shared.

