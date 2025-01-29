Caitlin Clark Reportedly Leaning Against NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest For This Reason
On November 15, ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania dropped a bombshell report that suggested the basketball world could be seeing Caitlin Clark take center stage during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.
"Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this past February in Indianapolis," Charania wrote.
"Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said."
This came after Ionescu alluded to potentially teaming up with Clark for the three-point competition about a week prior.
However, a January 28 article from Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal asserts that fans should keep from penciling Clark in to compete.
"Caitlin Clark has told the NBA she is disinclined to participate in an All-Star Game three-point contest next month that could include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Sabrina Ionescu, sources told SBJ, although indications are the league is still in discussions with Clark’s representatives," Friend wrote.
"Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting three-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot three-pointers or shots off the dribble -- and, unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation."
It's interesting to hear that the reason Clark could decline is because she doesn't want to throw off her offseason workouts with the Fever.
The article later added, "According to sources, the league reached out to the Fever guard through her close associates and agents, and the possibility still exists she could still accept their three-point shooting invitation. One scenario would have an NBA player such as Curry conceivably reciprocating and doing a similar shoot-out at the WNBA All-Star Game next summer."
Therefore, it sounds like negotiations are still being had, and Clark could end up competing after all. But it seems that fans shouldn't hold their breath.