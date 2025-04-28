Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Reaction to Physical Appearance Change at Fever Camp
Photographer Bri Lewerke posted a photo of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark while she was cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Big Ten Conference Tournament on March 7 with the caption, "Well someone’s been in the weight room 👀😮💨 @CaitlinClark22".
This post went supremely viral, already over 3.2 million views on X alone; largely because fans couldn't help but notice how big and toned Clark's arms looked.
When Clark was asked about this photo during her guest appearance on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show amid the April 6 NCAA championship game, she joked by saying, "It was the camera angle! AI is getting out of control, c'mon."
Clark spoke more about the reaction to her physical appearance change from building strength this offseason when speaking with the media during the Fever's April 28 training camp session.
"I mean, that was my biggest focus on the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that," Clark said with a laugh when asked about the reaction to the viral arm photo, per an X post from @clrkszn.
"Really thankful for Sarah, our strength and conditioning coach, she’s put in a lot of time with me. We were in here consistently, I think that was the biggest thing for myself, just having that consistency to be able to work on it for six months or whatever it was.
”I certainly feel a lot stronger, and I'm a pretty self-aware person. I knew that was going to be a huge part of it," Clark continued. "So yeah, definitely one of the focus points of my offseason is just getting stronger. Even through these two practices, I can certainly feel it.
Clark's increase in strength will be a focus point for fans when the Fever return to the court for their two preseason games this weekend.