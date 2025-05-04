Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Shift Shown in Eye-Catching ESPN Graphic
After a wait of precisely 220 days, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is finally playing in a competitive basketball game.
Well, technically competitive, as the Fever are currently routing the Brazilian National Team, winning by about 50 points midway through the third quarter. And Clark is already back to looking like the elite sharpshooter that the women's basketball world knows she is.
Despite Clark not having been playing in games since September, this doesn't mean she wasn't putting in the work. It also doesn't mean she stayed out of headlines, as one of the biggest stories surrounding her this offseason has been the increase in strength she has amassed through spending time in the weight room.
The result of this increased strength is bigger, more toned arms for the 23-year-old, photos of which always seem to go viral and often become a point of discussion.
And during the Fever's game on Sunday, ESPN showed a graphic that featured side-by-side photos of Clark from 2024 media day to this season, and the increase in her arm muscles are apparent.
X user Vanshay Murdock reposted this graphic with the caption, "💪🏽".
The discussion around Clark's arms will likely simmer down as people get used to seeing her in a Fever jersey once again, and the stories shift to what Clark does on the basketball court.
And her more muscular arms aren't for the sake of appearances. She's going to use them to muscle her way into the paint more — and potentially carry the Fever to a WNBA championship.