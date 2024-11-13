Caitlin Clark Conveys Desire For Indiana Fever to Add Free Agents
Caitlin Clark has had an extremely eventful Wednesday; most of which has nothing to do with basketball.
The 22-year-old Indiana Fever superstar hit the golf links for an LPGA Golfing pro-am competitionthat's taking place at Florida's Pelican Golf Club.
While Clark had hit some solid shots during her 18 holes, she also shanked a couple that had the huge crowd of spectators following her around the golf course on their toes.
There are no doubt many basketball fans who've converted into golf enjoyers for the day in order to relish Clark competing again.
And luckily for them, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's foray into another sport isn't completely devoid of basketball chatter.
At one point during her round, Clark paused for a conversation about her expectations for the Fever's 2025 season after their hiring of Stephanie White made major waves earlier this month.
"I'm excited. Obviously, I think our goal of reaching the playoffs last year we accomplished," Clark said, per X user @shaiin22. "But now we want to be a championship contender. I think we're putting in the pieces to be able to do that, hopefully add some free agents.
"You can just feel the excitement in the whole organization, and the city, our fans," Clark continued. "So honestly, I can't wait to get back out there. I wish we had a game tomorrow."
The main free agent Indiana will be focused on is Kelsey Mitchell. But after that, elite wing players like Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner could be appealing options.
It will be fascinating to see who the Fever pursue once WNBA free agent begins in February.