Caitlin Clark Can't Be Bothered by Fever's Top Plays For Taylor Swift Reasons
Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is an unabashed Taylor Swift fan.
This is one reason why she must have been stoked to hear her new head coach Stephanie White claim that she is, "the Taylor Swift of women's basketball," during an interview earlier this year.
While Clark may not have had enough time during the WNBA season to witness Swift perform in person, the global music icon must have been a constant part of Clark's pre and postgame playlists.
And now that the season is over, Clark has found the time to attend not one, but two Taylor Swift concerts this weekend as part of Swift's Eras tour, which is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and is the tour's final stop.
Clark went viral for swapping friendship bracelets with fans during her first night at the tour. But her focus seems to be more on her favorite singer during the second concert, which is taking place on Saturday.
This is shown by a hilarious response Clark had to the Indiana Fever's social media posting clips of Clark's best highlights during her rookie season on the Fever's Instagram page.
The top comment on the post is by Clark herself, who wrote, "Busy at eras tour thanks for tag tho".
The 22-year-old clearly can't be bothered by the love her WNBA team is trying to show her on Saturday night. And we can't blame her, considering this is likely the last time Clark will get to see Swift perform live for some time.
But we won't remind her about that. And even if we did, she probably wouldn't see it.