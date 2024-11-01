Stephanie White Must Be Feeling 22 About Coaching Caitlin Clark
Perhaps the most important domino to fall in the WNBA's offseason coaching carousel has done so on Friday, as the Fever have announced their hiring of former Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White.
Indiana making White their head coach for multiple reasons. Not only does she have a history of both playing for and coaching the Fever in the past, but her adoration of Indiana's franchise player Caitlin Clark — who clearly approves of the hiring — has been made abundantly clear.
White even went as far as to compare Clark to global music icon Taylor Swift during an April 2024 episode of the 'Fieldhouse Files' podcast with Scott Agness.
"I've been fortunate to be able to call a number of her games throughout the course of the career, but there's been nothing like this season,” White said of Clark on the podcast. “In fact, I called their game at Maryland. I'll never forget it because I was in the same hotel as they were.
“I'm coming down the escalator three hours before the game. The hotel is just packed. Hundreds of people. It's roped off like it would be for an NBA team or an NFL team. There's security guards everywhere.
“These people were in the lobby of the hotel just to get a glimpse of Caitlin Clark and this Iowa Hawkeye team. In fact, yesterday I was talking to somebody who said that she's the Taylor Swift of women's basketball. That's how she's being referred to, from a non-basketball person. It's the craziness of this team and Caitlin Clark's ability right now to captivate a national audience," she added.
Clearly White is Feeling '22'; both as it pertains to the iconic Taylor Swift song and that Clark wears No. 22 for the Fever.
And 22 is also the number White wore for the Fever during her playing days.
The vibes are high in Indiana right now.