Caitlin Clark Traded Friendship Bracelets With Fans at Taylor Swift Concert
It was a big day for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Friday afternoon the Fever officially announced the hiring of Stephanie White as head coach, a move Clark seemed particularly pumped about. Clark had previously made it clear she is a big fan of her second WNBA coach.
Caitlin then took on another fan role Friday night, as she attended the final U.S. stop on Swift's Eras tour, which is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The basketball superstar shared her excitement for the show on her Instagram story in writing, "IM FIRED UP!!!!!!!", as the caption to a photo from inside the stadium. Her enthusiasm should come as no surprise since Clark's affinity for the pop icon is no secret. Swift's fans have also made their support of Clark clear on occasion.
And on this occasion some of said "Swifties" got a chance to interact with Caitlin at the concert. A candid shot of Clark appearing to trade friendship bracelets with fans was posted online by @TSUpdating on X. The exchange of friendship bracelets at Taylor's shows has become a custom created by Swift's supporters. The act doubles as an homage to a lyric from one of her songs and of course aa a positive display of fandom kinship.
Clark's connection to Swift and a massive fanbase also goes beyond her personal music tastes and concert attendance. Caitlin's overwhelming popularity has frequently drawn comparisons to the global pop icon. Something her new coach even referenced during a podcast appearance back in April.
White, like Clark currently, once wore the number 22 for Indiana. So Taylor easily could have dedicated her hit song "22" to the Fever star. However, Clark was probably happier to be in the building as a fan, and to sing-along to her favorite Swift song: "Enchanted".