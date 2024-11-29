Caitlin Clark Couldn't Contain Excitement at End of Thrilling Butler Win
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has spent a lot of time watching the Butler men's basketball team play during the WNBA offseason.
She became a Bulldogs fan after they hired her boyfriend Connor McCaffery to be an assistant coach for their program. Since then, Clark has attended multiple of the team's games and was even seen wearing a Butler sweater at one of them.
Of course, the 22-year-old's unprecedented star power makes it so she is often shown on camera when at these games. This has led to multiple viral moments, such as when she and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared a laugh after Butler player Jack McCaffery (who is Connor's younger brother) flexed in celebration after making a tough shot.
Butler played Northwestern on Thanksgiving Day and won the thrilling content by a score of 71-69. And cameras caught Clark rejoicing after the win was secured.
X user @BigEastBarroom posted a video of Clark's reaction to the win with the caption, "Caitlin Clark is all of us watching Butler hang on for that win!"
And X user @ericaf455 posted four different videos and angles of Clark celebrating with the caption, "The camera crew captured some great footage of Caitlin at the Butler game. Love her reactions to Butler’s performance and last second victory."
Butler has gotten off to an extremely solid 5-1 start to their 2024-25 season. And Clark, plus the rest of Butler's fanbase, are hoping they'll continue their winning ways during their game against the No. 25-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday.