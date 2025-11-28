Caitlin Clark Crowns LeBron James with 1-Word Comment

NBA legend LeBron James has made his admiration for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark extremely apparent over the past couple of years. Not only does he show her love through various social media posts when Clark is cooking on the court (and when she announced that her 2025 WNBA season was ending because of an injury), but he also praised her when speaking with Esquire Magazine in September 2024.

"I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump," LeBron said of Clark in the article. "And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent.

"She’s a transcendent player. And obviously, we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch," he added.

The praise between these two basketball icons hasn't been one-sided. Clark has also shouted out LeBron over social media and in interviews, "You can tell he really watches and turns it on. And he has been a big fan of myself from college and now in the W. I mean, he's the greatest basketball player of all time. So I think that's pretty cool," during an interview with Time magazine that was released on December 11, 2024.

Caitlin Clark's 'King' Comment on LeBron James' Post Turns Heads

Now that the WNBA season is in the rearview, the basketball community's attention is solely on the NBA and college hoops. One of the biggest stories this year is whether LeBron (who is turning 41 on December 30) can will the Los Angeles Lakers to a deep postseason run.

James commemorated the start to his 23rd NBA season with an Instagram post showing several highlights that was simply captioned, "👑".

The post's top comment is from Clark, who simply wrote, "King".

Clark's comment was echoed by Kevin Durant, who wrote, "King 👑".

It seems that Clark is among those who would love to see LeBron finish his basketball career with a bang. While he hasn't announced when he intends to hang up the sneakers, the belief among most is that he has one or two seasons left.

