Caitlin Clark Draws Buffalo Bills Mafia Ire After ‘Hate’ Admission

It's no secret that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Clark has been supporting the Chiefs' NFL franchise ever since she was a little girl, as that's her family's preferred team. It doesn't take long to find photos of a young Clark sporting Chiefs gear and attending games before she was old enough to begin draining three-point shots.

And this support has continued to the present, as she has been seen at several games at Arrowhead Stadium (even sitting with Taylor Swift at one game, often makes social media posts supporting her team, and asserts her Chiefs allegiance whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The opportunity presented itself during Clark's appearance on the New Heights podcast on December 31, which is hosted by Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, a longtime offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, Jason jokingly asked Clark, "You're a [Buffalo] Bills fan. I know that, right?"

"I hate the Bills. Ugh!" Clark said before pointing her thumbs down. This came shortly after the trio was discussing the upcoming NFL playoffs, where Clark made it clear that there are several teams she is certainly not rooting for, despite the Chiefs not making it to the postseason.

Caitlin said "I hate the Bills ugh" then put the thumbs down 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Caitlin Clark’s Buffalo Bills ‘Hate’ Admission Has Bills Mafia Piling On

The Chiefs and the Bills have battled each other atop the AFC Conference for the past several years, which is the reason for Clark's disdain for Buffalo. And Clark making this admission has irked the Bills' fan base (called the Bills Mafia), which is becoming clear on social media.

"Just lost a lot of fans with that. The mafia is everywhere," @UofC95 commented.

"Yea no longer gonna root for @CaitlinClark22 😆🤷🏻‍♂️," added @Mafia9001.

@PFric14 said, "Caitlin lost all the BillsMafia".

"That hurts, @CaitlinClark22 😔," noted @b_lijewski.

"Dem Bills fans tearing CC a new one 💀 ima stay outta this one," said @District22FC.

Dem Bills fans tearing CC a new one 💀 ima stay outta this one.

"Bet u getting this hate watch once the szn starts," @HawesBetta said to Clark.

"aye h*** nah CC chill out twin," @keeptrolling5 added.

"this is why we're a cameron brink household," said @bingbongbills.

"Sabrina better anyways," said @BlvckRon, referencing New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

"I may have no choice but to become a hater 😔," said @LukeSchulze56.

I may have no choice but to become a hater 😔

Clark is just like anyone else in that she's free to cheer for or against whomever she'd like. But that isn't going to earn her the admiration of Bills fans.

