Caitlin Clark Is Not Shy About Expressing Her Kansas City Chiefs Fandom

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark wears her fandom on her sleeve when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 26, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Indiana Fever WNBA star Caitlin Clark looks on while being honored during the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark's Kansas City Chiefs fandom is no secret. But for anyone who was unaware, the Indiana Fever sensation sent a clear reminder across social media on Sunday.

Amid a thrilling 16-14 Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos, Clark sent out an enthusiastic message on X. The post, which simply read, "CHIEFSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" was sent just as Kansas City blocked a Denver field goal attempt to seal the victory. The play kept the Chiefs undefeated NFL season intact at 9-0.

Of course Clark is no bandwagon Chiefs fan. She has worn her fandom on her sleeve over the years, including in old photos, through attending games in person, and via participating in a jersey swap with receiver Rashee Rice.

It just so happens that Taylor Swift is also Clark's favorite musical artist, so her proximity to Travis Kelce at a recent Swift concert may have been a moment for the WNBA star to fan out for a couple reasons. Though it was the legendary Chiefs tight end who spoke out about the "awesome" interaction.

Clark's ability to send social media into a frenzy with just one word is quite impressive, and her utterance of support for the defending Super Bowl champs led to plenty of receipts being posted regarding her longstanding allegiance to Chiefs Kingdom.

Clark was clearly just naturally excited and doing what any other fan would after a big win. And her support of Patrick Mahomes and company was certainly well received, since her exclamation had already received over 13,000 likes in just an hour's time.

