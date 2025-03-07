Caitlin Clark Effect Leads to Obvious Clue on Jeopardy
'Jeopardy!' has long been an institution in American pop culture. The quiz show has been on the air since 1964, so television viewers of all ages are familiar with the program. However, the show producers may not have realized just how familiar the general public is with Caitlin Clark as well.
Clark was featured as a clue on Thursday's episode of the iconic series, which is a testament to the Indiana Fever sensation's star status. But let's just say the degree of difficulty in guessing her as an answer didn't quite match up to one of Clark's patented logo threes.
The 'Jeopardy! ' clue featuring Clark went as follows, "The Indiana Fever's No. 1 Draft Pick in 2024, She's Had a Great 'Effect' on Women's Basketball". It didn't take long for a contestant named Roger to chime in with his answer, as he quickly said, "Who is Clark?", which was registered as correct despite the lack of her first name.
Of course anyone who has followed the WNBA, women's college basketball, sports at all, or simply saw Clark with Taylor Swift in a suite at an NFL game could have likely gotten this one right. And one would think something so obvious would at least be the first clue in its respective category.
Regardless, it was still cool to see Clark featured on the legendary game show. Even if the answer for the 'Jeopardy!' contestant was far easier than stopping her and the Fever will be for opposing defenses this upcoming WNBA season.