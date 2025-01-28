Caitlin Clark Shares ‘Normal’ Part of Her Chiefs Experience With Taylor Swift
Even Caitlin Clark never imagined that she would watch a Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game alongside Taylor Swift. But it actually happened (very famously).
Clark is both a longtime Swiftie and Chiefs fan, and her two worlds collided during Kansas City's divisional-round game against the Houston Texans.
Swift has been known to attend many Chiefs home games in her boyfriend Travis Kelce's suite. For this particular game, she invited Clark to join for the team's first playoff game of 2025.
Clark is still in a bit of awe that it happened, but also spoke about how the shared experience was normal in a way, which she relayed to David Eickholt on Monday's episode of the Swarmcast podcast.
“I’m a huge Chiefs fan. I’ve been a huge Chiefs fan, and obviously Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan, too, so it was fun,” Clark said.
She went on to express how Swift made everyone in the suite feel comfortable despite how famous she is.
“Taylor is very sweet and very kind, and it’s just a good reminder that people in our position… we are very normal,” Clark said. “Sometimes our lives aren’t normal, but we are very normal people, and we enjoy doing fun things too," she added.
This football bonding moment of course came after Clark attended Swift's Eras Tour. After the Indiana Fever star attended back-to-back shows in November, Swift gifted her four bags of tour merchandise and a personal note.
In those notes, Swift told Clark that she was "inspiring" and that she was "excited" to attend one of her future games with Kelce.
Clark also joined New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on an episode that released Jan. 2. She went into detail with the brothers about her fandom for the Chiefs and what it was like hanging out with Travis at the Eras tour.
So watching Travis play with Taylor was a bit of a full circle moment if you will. Which is probably why Clark described the experience as "like the perfect game".
With the newly formed friendship over their love of the Chiefs, maybe Clark will be making the trip with Swift to New Orleans to watch her team compete in the Super Bowl in two weeks.