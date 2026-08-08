Caitlin Clark Rightfully Expects Technical Foul to be Rescinded to Avoid Suspension

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received one of the stranger technical foul calls during the Indiana Fever's win against the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Clark was dribbling to the basket while being guarded tightly by Sky guard Natasha Cloud. Despite the contact, no foul was called by the time Clark passed the ball. She then stumbled a few steps, seemingly trying to regain her balance, before slightly bumping into a referee.

The referee then called a technical foul on Clark because of the contact they made.

Caitlin Clark received a technical foul on this play for making extra contact with an official.



As a result, she will be suspended in the Fever's next game. pic.twitter.com/woylSmLu2i — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

This marks the eighth technical foul Clark has picked up this season. As a result, Clark will be suspended for the Fever's next game because there is a mandatory one-game suspension once a player has tallied eight technical fouls in a single season—assuming one of the technical fouls isn't rescinded.

If there was ever a technical foul to get rescinded, it was this one Clark picked up, because it's clear that Clark didn't mean anything malicious by the contact, and it certainly looked accidental. And Clark seems very confident it will be when speaking with ESPN's Holly Rower postgame.

"She said I ran into her. I've already watched it on the tape, so we'll let the league decide. But it wasn't intentional or anything. So I hope it's getting rescinded, Holly. I’ll see you on Tuesday!" Clark said.

Caitlin when asked about the tech

“Holly, I’ll see you in the New York game on Tuesday” DEMONNN pic.twitter.com/zVjqq3kDjq https://t.co/2ynITOwMyz — correlation (@nosyone4) August 8, 2026

The Fever are facing the New York Liberty on Tuesday, August 11, in a game that's also supposed to be broadcast on ESPN.

The WNBA doesn't often rescind technical fouls, but Clark has a very strong case to get this one rescinded. If not, the Fever will be without their superstar guard (who finished with 26 points and 11 assists on Saturday) against the Liberty.

Caitlin Clark Likely Isn't Escaping Suspension, Even If This One Gets Rescinded

The best-case scenario is that Clark's technical foul on Saturday will be rescinded and she'll get to play on Tuesday.

However, given the rate at which Clark tallies technicals, it's highly unlikely that she'll go the rest of the regular season without picking up another that isn't rescinded. Therefore, fans should perhaps expect her to be suspended at some point.

The more pressing question is whether she'll manage to avoid an additional one-game suspension, which would arrive if she tallies 10 technical fouls on the season. This would obviously not be ideal and is something Clark and the Fever would be wise to avoid, since the looming one-game suspension might be inevitable.

Update: The WNBA has rescinded the technical foul on Clark, so she will not be suspended and will be available for the Fever's next game against the New York Liberty.