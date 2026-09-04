Caitlin Clark Not in Team USA Starting Lineup for FIBA World Cup Opener

The biggest question remaining for Team USA before they begin FIBA World Cup action versus China on Saturday has been answered, as the starting lineup for the opening game of group play has been announced.

The first five for the U.S. squad will be Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier. USA coach Kara Lawson clearly decided to lean veteran heavy and reward seniority when it comes to the starting five.

Of course, Caitlin Clark is not only the biggest star for Team USA, but also in the world of women's basketball, so some had wondered whether she would make her way into the starting lineup this time around after winning MVP of the World Cup qualifiers from Puerto Rico in March.

The expectation was that Gray would likely get the nod, but given the season Clark is having, the praise Lawson has bestowed on her, and the inevitability of a youth movement for the roster in the future, some had wondered if the switch would be made now—possibly with Paige Bueckers joining her in the backcourt.

However, it will be Gray starting at point guard against China. The Las Vegas Aces star brings plenty of gold-medal-winning-experience having been part of winning squads in the Olympics in 2020 and 2024 and the World Cup in 2022.

What Will Clark's Role Be?

Clark did not start for the bulk of the World Cup qualifiers in March either, but was still named MVP.

She was able to come off the bench and lead the team in both points and assists in that tournament (the USA had already qualified for the World Cup prior).

Expect her to serve a similar function for the actual World Cup and be tasked with providing a spark and playmaking upon her entry to the game. Lawson has lauded how dynamic Clark is with the ball in her hands, so it is a good bet she will be put in a position to be at the helm for many of her minutes in Berlin, Germany.

Her fellow young stars who are a part of the eventual changing of the guard for Team USA like Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Fever teammate Aliyah Boston will join Clark in a reserve role.

Clark has made it clear she understands her role will not be the same as it is in the WNBA and that she is proud to don the uniform and is ready to do whatever it takes to help the team win gold again. Surely the same goes for everyone rocking Team USA on their jersey for the World Cup.