China’s Zhang Ziyu Gets Towering World Cup Test Against Team USA

When China faces the USA in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Friday morning, 19-year-old Chinese center Zhang Ziyu is going to stand out.

This is because Zhang is somewhere between 7'2" and 7'5" feet tall, depending on where one looks. This would immediately make her the tallest player in WNBA history, which is going to happen when she declares and is selected in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

The question isn't whether she'll get drafted—it's when she'll get selected in a draft that's loaded with several potential franchise-altering stars, like JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and Madison Booker.

And Zhang's performance against Team USA on Friday should provide a great litmus test for her WNAB readiness.

Maddison Rocci of Australia (right) in action against Ziyu Zhang of China. | IMAGO / AAP

Zhang Ziyu Will Get Prime Opportunity to Show WNBA Scouts Her Stuff Against Team USA

Zhang has been extremely dominant in Asia and overseas throughout her youth and professional career. But this is obviously owed to her towering height, as all her teammates usually have to do is throw the ball up to her, then she gets it, turns around, and takes an open shot at a basket that's nearly eye level.

Because of this, it's tough to know how skillful Zhang really is, and how much her size advantage will be negated when she faces players with more talent than her.

18-year old Zhang Ziyu is set to make her professional debut in China tomorrow morning.



She is reportedly 7'5 and 330 pounds.



Would love to see her in NCAAW at some point.pic.twitter.com/W0fxmjU3m5 — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) January 3, 2026

This is why her facing Team USA on Friday is fascinating. The women's basketball world will finally get to see her against world-class forwards, most specifically Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston.

Since A'ja Wilson withdrew from Team USA's roster, Boston is the team's only natural center and is their biggest player. She'll be tasked with guarding Zhang, and Boston is known for using her physicality in the post.

How will Zhang respond to this? Will her teammates still be able to get the ball? Will Boston bully her in the post, or will it be the other way around? There are all questions the basketball community is keen to get answers to.

Zhang would already have gotten solid minutes. But her role has increased even more because Dallas Wings center Li Yueru isn't able to compete in this year's FIBA World Cup because of passport issues.

One game isn't enough to determine what Zhang's WNBA ceiling and floor might be. But it will provide the first indication, which is why Friday's test is going to be so fascinating to behold.