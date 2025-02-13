Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Fans Loving Nike Billboard Placement in Chicago Sky 'Enemy Territory'

A Caitlin Clark Nike billboard's unexpected location has No. 22's fanbase feeling themselves.

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts as she walks off the floor during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Being a women's basketball fan means being well aware of the rivalry between Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky icon Angel Reese.

These two were thrust into the global sports mainstream in tandem after Reese was seen taunting Clark in the final moments of the 2023 NCAA National Championship game. Since then, both players' respective profiles have grown exponentially due to their success on the court combined with elite marketing and business moves off of it.

Now Clark and Reese are arguably the two biggest stars in all of women's basketball, despite having played only one season professionally.

And Clark's superstardom was conveyed once again over the weekend, due to her and several other women's sports stars being the focus of Nike's first Super Bowl commercial in 27 years.

After this iconic commercial aired, posters started going up across the country that feature the commercial's iconic, "You can't win. So Win," tagline.

And X user @ericaf455 posted a video of Clark's version of that billboard (along with another Clark Nike billboard beneath it) in downtown Chicago on February 12.

This video has since gone viral, especially because Chicago is where Angel Reese plays in the WNBA — which fans on social media are taking note of.

"Getting billboards in enemy territory

"Motion like no other wow," one X user wrote in a reply.

Another fan posted a screenshot of Drake lyrics that write, "Get more love in the city that you from".

"she’s loved over here," a third added.

Nike posting these billboards in Chicago (at about 157 W Chicago Ave, between Wells and LaSalle St., according to one fan) obviously isn't a dig at Reese specifically.

But it's hard to imagine a billboard of Angel going up in downtown Indianapolis.

