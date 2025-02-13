Travis Kelce Thanks Nike For Showcasing Caitlin Clark in Women's Sports Super Bowl Ad
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of producing the first three-peat in NFL history, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-22 during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.
Of course, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is a massive Chiefs fan, so she couldn't have liked what she saw on Sunday. Then again, she couldn't be feeling too down after she was featured in the first Super Bowl commercial that Nike produced in 27 years, which was all about showcasing the recent growth of women's sports.
Immediately after this commercial was released, fans flocked to social media to give Clark and the other female athletes included in the commercial their well-deserved flowers.
One person who could not have seen the commercial until after the game was Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. However, he was quick to praise both Nike and shout Clark out when speaking to his brother Jason on a February 12 episode of the New Heights podcast.
"There was a Nike ad, it was [their] first Super Bowl ad in 27 years, and featured a load of female athletes including — I mean, one of the biggest episodes we've ever done — in Caitlin Clark," Jason Kelce said.
"I love Nike commercials. I've been a huge fan of Caitlin Clark since she has been in college... [the commercial is] speaking of all the things they can women can't do."
Jason added, "If there's one thing I can firmly get on board with, it's telling a bunch of people who think you can't do something to shove it. I'm all on board with that, that's a great message by Nike."
"Nike, thank you for such a powerful message on the biggest stage," Travis added. "You know, everybody watches those Super Bowl commercials to see what messages are sent, and Nike sent one of the best ones of this year. And shout out to Caitlin!"
"Killing it!" Jason said.
"Getting in a dope-a** Nike commercial, man," Travis concluded of Clark.
It's cool to hear both Kelce brothers show so much praise to Nike for this iconic and effective commercial.