Caitlin Clark Gives Green Light on Gabbie Marshall's Post About Dating Life

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark approves of former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall's most recent message about her dating life.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during a free throw during an NCAA tournament first round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Iowa City.
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's team become one of the basketball world's most beloved teams to watch over the past two years.

Of course, this was largely due to superstar Caitlin Clark's pursuit of the NCAA's all-time scoring record, combined with the fact that her Hawkeyes team played elite, aesthetically pleasing basketball.

But fans were also captivated by the camaraderie shown by Iowa. It was clear to anybody watching that Clark was extremely close with her teammates; specifically Kate Martin (who now plays for the Las Vegas Aces) and Gabbie Marshall.

It's also clear that this core group of players has kept their bond strong, now that they're no longer at Iowa together. This was shown by many former Hawkeyes players returning to Iowa City a few weekends back as part of what appeared to be a recruiting pitch for future players.

This bond can also be seen in the comments section of former Iowa players' social media posts. Case and point is when Marshall made an Instagram post on Saturday that featured photos of her on a date night with her boyfriend that was captioned, "date nights are my fav 💚".

Clark conveyed her approval of this message by saying, "Hawtttttt. Love you two".

Current Hawkeye player Jada Gyamfi added, "Slay".

Kate Martin wrote, "Cuties😍".

And another current Hawkeye Kylie Feuerbach wrote, "😍😍😍😍".

Clark and Marshall's relationship seems to be rooted in humor, as indicated by Clark's quip about their two favorite NFL teams a few weeks back.

Joking aside, there looks to be a lot of love between Clark, Marshall, Martin, and every other player in the legendary Hawkeyes teams of the past two seasons.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

