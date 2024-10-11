Fans Clamor For Caitlin Clark to Join Iowa Reunion With Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall
Now that her first season of professional basketball is in the books, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is expected to have a lot more time on her hands this winter than she has had in a long time.
Clark will likely take at least a little time away from the basketball court. She has confirmed that she'll be taking her talents to the golf course, as she's participating in a golf Pro-am next month as part of professional golfer Annika Sörenstam's women's leadership summit and LPGA event.
Clark will also likely be spending more time with friends. This is proven by her viral fruity drink review with Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
She'll probably want to reunite with many of her former teammates at the University of Iowa; specifically Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, who she was extremely close with and still often talks to over social media.
And it seems like this iconic trio may be ripe for a reunion this weekend, as Martin and Marshall are back at their old Des Moines stomping grounds.
A TikTok video from Marshall on Thursday is going viral on social media, where she's seen heading back to Des Moines, Iowa, getting picked up at the airport by Martin, and then them two surprising current Hawkeyes player Jada Gyamfi at school.
While this reunion is already heartwarming, it would be even more so if Clark was to join. And that's exactly what fans are saying.
"My guess CC meets up with them soon. Hawkeyes have some incredible recruits in town this weekend!!" one X user responded.
"omg yall kate and gabbie surprised jada in iowa CAITLIN NEXT?? 😁😁," added another.
A third added, "caitlin clark get ur a** to iowa rn !!!!"
We imagine that if Clark isn't already back in Iowa right now, she'll be there to complete the reunion by this evening.