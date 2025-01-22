Caitlin Clark Has 2-Word Response to LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson's Birthday Photo Post
January 22, 2025, marks the 23rd birthday of the biggest star in women's basketball: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
There's no question that Clark's superstardom skyrocketed to unprecedented levels during her first season of professional basketball. However, that was only possible because of what she accomplished during her four seasons on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
In addition to her record-breaking success at Iowa, Clark's superstardom reached new levels as a result of her showdowns with Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Tournaments.
While Reese taunting Clark in the final seconds of the 2023 title game set the sports world ablaze and made both players mainstream superstars, Clark got the last laugh when she scored 41 points, dished out 12 assists, and tallied 7 rebounds against LSU in the Elite Eight in 2024, which caused a 94-87 win for Iowa and ended Reese's NCAA career.
Despite the rivalry between Clark and Reese, the Fever icon has sustained a solid relationship with Reese's former LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson.
Johnson (who is currently crushing it at LSU) posted a photo of her and Clark at the 2024 WNBA All-Star game to her Instagram story on Wednesday to celebrate Clark's birthday. The caption wrote, "Happy Birthday @caitlinclark22 ❤️🎯".
Clark then reposted Johnson's message to her own Instagram story and added the caption, "Elite Pic ".
It's cool to see Johnson showing Clark love on her 23rd birthday and that Clark responded in kind.
Now all that's needed to send the sports world into a frenzy is for Angel Reese to send Clark a birthday message.