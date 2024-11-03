Fans Request Caitlin Clark on Travis Kelce's Podcast After Taylor Swift Concert Photo
There is no question who Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's favorite singer is.
The 22-year-old 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has made her adoration of global pop icon Taylor Swift known multiple times in recent years.
This was made clear once again when Clark was seen attending not one but two of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (which is the tour's final stop) this weekend. And given that Swift is performing once again on Sunday, perhaps we'll see the former Hawkeye there for a third straight evening.
The biggest story around Friday's appearance at the concert was Clark trading friendship bracelets with fans. On Saturday, Clark made it clear that her focus was on the show. However, that didn't stop other fans in attendance from noticing that Clark was essentially standing right next to Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, for much of the concert's duration.
A photo of the two sports icons standing next to each other surfaced on social media Sunday. And fans are using their proximity to convey their desire for Clark to appear on the "New Heights" podcast that Travis does with his brother (and fellow former NFL star) Jason.
"you know what to do @newheightshow 👀," X user @tayvisnation wrote along with a photo of Clark and Kelce next to each other at the concert.
A second fan said, "I need her to go on new heights w jason and travis 😭".
Another fan added, "If he didn’t network her to be on New Heights he definitely dropped the ball."
"Get her on your podcast," noted a fourth.
Perhaps Kelce did his due diligence and convinced Clark to appear on his podcast so they could share Swift-obsessed stories for the world to hear.