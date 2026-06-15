Caitlin Clark Hints at Signature Shoe Reveal 

Since Caitlin Clark signed a massive $28 million deal with Nike in 2024, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for her signature shoe to come out. Nike has released special Clark colorways of their Kobe models, but Clark’s very own shoe has been long in the making. Nike revealed her signature logo—two interlocked Cs—about a year ago and officially announced a signature shoe and apparel line for the Indiana Fever superstar.

The wait should be over soon. Clark recently said that her signature shoe would be releasing “very, very, very, very, very soon” and teased a “new era” with a Taylor Swift-inspired Kobe colorway a few days ago.

Now, she has changed her Instagram handle to “caitlin1” and her profile picture to what looks like a close-up of a dark blue part of a shoe. So, it seems that an official reveal of her long-awaited signature shoe is right around the corner.

Caitlin Clark will be Nike’s third WNBA player with a signature shoe

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In 2023, Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player since Sheryl Swoopes made history as the first women’s basketball player to have a signature shoe in 1995 to have her very own Nike shoe. Elena Delle Donne launched the Air Deldons a few years before Ionescu’s first shoe. Ionescu’s first model, the Sabrina 1, enjoyed a lot of success, proving that there is a huge market for WNBA players’ signature shoes, and quickly took over the NBA as well. By now, Nike and Ionescu have already released the Sabrina 3s in multiple colorways and as Nike By You versions.

A’ja Wilson became the next current star to have her own Nike signature shoe, which was fitting given she is the first four-time MVP in WNBA history. The A’Ones sold out quickly upon initial release and Nike made sure not to waste much time on the A’Two model, which came out in March.

Once Clark’s shoe is out, she will be the third current WNBA player to have a signature shoe with Nike. Her shoes are sure to have just as much or, let’s be real, even more success than Ionescu’s and Wilson’s models.

Paige Bueckers also signed with Nike while she still played at UConn, so she could be next in line for a signature shoe. Bueckers and Nike have already released special colorways of the G.T. Hustle and Sabrina 2.

Other active WNBA players with signature shoes are Angel Reese, who has a shoe and a clothing line with Reebok, and Breanna Stewart, whose first signature shoe with Puma was released in 2021.