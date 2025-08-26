Nike Unveils Caitlin Clark's Logo, Announces Signature Shoe
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed large chunks of the WNBA season due to injuries. However, Clark has kept fans excited with her Nike footwear. She has been the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.
The exciting news continued on Monday night, when Clark was officially introduced as a signature Nike athlete. Nike announced the news in a splashy press release and social media posts.
The first piece of the news was revealing Clark's signature logo. Clark and Nike unveiled her new signature logo: an instantly recognizable combination of interlocking Cs as extraordinary as the athlete they represent.
Signature Logo Details
Nike said in a press release that she and the brand's designers "obsessed over every detail to create a signature logo that speaks to her precision, power, and unique ability to inspire the next generation of hoopers."
The two interwoven Cs reflect Clark's "magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability."
"Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how her game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection," read the press release.
Understanding the importance of a logo, Clark took a hands-on approach in the design and creative process, working closely with Nike designers and scrutinizing every detail to land on a signature logo that felt timeless and resonant, simple yet elevated.
"To me, this is more than just a logo, it's a dream come true," said Clark in a statement. "People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that."
Signature Shoes and Apparel
The logo will come to life for the first time in a new collection of sportswear and on-court staples. It will include essential T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and pants for athletes of all ages, as well as additional premium pieces for adults.
A navy and yellow Caitlin Clark logo T-shirt will be available in North America starting September 1 at nike.com. The rest of her logo apparel collection will launch October 1 at Nike.com.
Tucked away near the bottom of the press release was the most exciting news for many athletes and fans. Clark's first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut in 2026.
Unfortunately, there are still no official images, tech specs, pricing, or a firm launch date. However, this is the most news fans have received from Clark and Nike in many months.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature footwear and apparel deal with Nike. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand.
