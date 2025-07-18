Caitlin Clark Injury Absence Causes WNBA All-Star Ticket Price Plummet

While there's still a lot of excitement headed into the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend festivities, much of this hype simmered down once Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark announced on July 17 that she'd be unable to compete in the three-point contest and the All-Star Game, given a groin injury she suffered against the Connecticut Sun earlier this week.

This would have been a tough blow if the All-Star weekend was at any WNBA arena, given how big of a superstar Clark is and how many of her fans flock to games both home and away. But this weekend, taking place at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, makes the situation even more unfortunate.

And it's not just the on-court product that suffers without No. 22; the entire weekend's economic opportunities have felt the fallout.

This was conveyed with a July 18 X post from NBA Central that wrote, "The get-in price for the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis has dropped 48% — from $121 to just $64 — after news broke that Caitlin Clark won’t be playing".

The get-in price for the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis has dropped 48% — from $121 to just $64 — after news broke that Caitlin Clark won’t be playing



(Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/DwB43lRQjU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 18, 2025

These numbers are confirmed by TickPick's website currently having the All-Star Game's get-in ticket price as $64. And a July 16 article from Front Office Sports (which was posted before Clark announced she'd be sitting out) was $121.

That same Front Office Sports article also noted that the average purchase price for Saturday’s game $262, which was the highest in WNBA All-Star Game history, according to TickPick's records. Alas, that average price has surely also plummeted.

While Clark will still be on the sidelines on Saturday, this is a lot less compelling for the women's basketball world than if she were on the court.

Recommended Reading: