Caitlin Clark is Craving an Aliyah Boston Meal Delivery During Fever Offseason
One of the most wholesome storylines of the Indiana Fever's successful 2024 season was the budding relationship between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.
These two consecutive No. 1 picks of the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Draft were friendly with each other years before Indiana drafted Clark, but their relationship grew to a whole new level once they became teammates.
This was not only seen by their success as a duo on the court but also through some of their hilarious social media posts together, such as their various weight room workout videos that received a ton of attention.
Fans are getting to see less of Clark and Boston together now that the Fever's season is over. However, a recent exchange between them two on Instagram shows that their bond is still strong.
On Tuesday, Boston made a promotional restaurant post on Instagram that wrote, "Thai chili wings at D’s are a must when you’re in the heart of SC!" that included photos of her at a South Carolina-based restaurant called D's Wings.
The top comment on her post is from Clark, who wrote, "Bring me some back".
"@caitlinclark22 already packed just for you," said Boston in response.
We would imagine that Clark and Boston shared multiple meals together when they were both in Indianapolis. However, they may not get an opportunity to do so for a while because Boston will soon be headed to Miami to take part in Unrivaled while Clark will likely be enjoying her time off.
But there will be plenty of opportunities for the two superstars to break bread in the future.