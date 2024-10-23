Fever Share Footage of Caitlin Clark Back in the Lab During WNBA Offseason
Despite the Indiana Fever's season ending weeks ago, the talk about WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark has not stopped.
In fact, just today a report came out about how the new Unrivaled basketball league is attempting to court her. On top of that, another report stated the Fever could be talking to Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White about replacing Christie Sides as her coach.
But as has been the case with Clark, she herself has quietly kept about her business this offseason. And generally that means basketball.
Now there has been breaks for some refreshments with teammate Lexie Hull, plenty of golf she couldn't get to during the season, and even a night on the town. However, all fans know her priorities lie on the hardwood.
Which was proven once again by video footage released online by the Fever that declared, "Caitlin Clark is already putting in the offseason reps".
The footage of Clark back in the lab was accompanied by a voiceover of previous comments she had made about her game. Including the near unanimous Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA First Team member saying, "I feel like I'm just scratching the surface".
Of course given her exemplary play and the accolades she already achieved, the thought of Clark getting even better must be a scary proposition for prospective opponents. And even in the brief video she could be seen putting in work on adding a more reliable floater as part of her arsenal.
So, regardless of whether she decides to join Unrivaled or keep her public offseason exploits on the golf course, there is no doubt Clark remains dedicated to hoops. Which is why she became the phenomenon she is in the first place.