WNBA Playoffs Resume: Fever, Lynx Look to Avoid Elimination

The WNBA Playoffs resume Tuesday night after a break in the action on Monday. All four playoff series played game one on Sunday, and because these are best-of-three series, two teams in tonight’s doubleheader are already facing elimination.

First, the Indiana Fever will host the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces dominated Indiana in Game 1 behind a superb performance from superstar A'ja Wilson. Now, Caitlin Clark and company will look to even the series at home or end their season early.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined to shoot just 10-of-33 from the floor in the first game. The Fever will surely need more from the star backcourt duo in order to stave off elimination.

That contest tips off at 6:30 pm Eastern from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Then the Minnesota Lynx will look to avoid an upset at the hands of the New York Liberty. The Lynx finished with the league's best record in the regular season, but that wasn't enough against Breanna Stewart's team in Game 1.

That game starts at 8:30 from Barclays Center and airs on USA Network and CNBC.

First Round Series Are 1-1-1

For those unfamiliar, the format for the first round of the playoffs in the WNBA is 1-1-1 for the best-of-three series. That means the higher-seeded team hosts Game 1 and a potential Game 3, while the lower-seeded team is guaranteed one game at home in Game 2.

The Lynx lost at home in Game 1, so the Liberty have a chance to close the series in their own building in Brooklyn before having to head back to Minnesota for what would be a decisive Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Fever fell in Las Vegas, so they have the opportunity to stay alive at home, in what will be Clark's first-ever home playoff game since beginning her professional career. Indiana lost in two games in her rookie year before the format changed to ensure every team got a chance to play at home. And Clark was of course injured for her team's postseason run last year.

The table is set and the stakes are high. Rooting interest aside, the drama would only increase if Indiana and Minnesota are able to force definitive do-or-die games by staying alive in their respective series as playoff action resumes Tuesday night starting with the defending champs attempting to oust the league's most popular team in the Fever.