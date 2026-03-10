Caitlin Clark Names Most Underrated USA Basketball Teammate

Caitlin Clark will compete for the first time in eight months when she suits up for USA basketball's senior national team in San Juan. She'll make her anticipated return surrounded by several elite WNBA talents - both young and experienced.

Playing in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournaments will present Clark with a unique opportunity. She'll get to fulfill a lifelong dream by bringing her global fandom to the national stage while carrying the honor of representing her country. Having not played for several months, it'll certainly bring some butterflies for Clark until she works through some early kinks.

Competing on this stage outside of the WNBA is very different in terms of format and style, but still gives each player the opportunity to play alongside other elite WNBA talent. Being able to expand their game and lean on each other makes for a very valuable experience, something Clark is sure to take advantage of.

Kiki Iriafen Named Caitlin Clark's Most Underrated Teammate

When discussing who she felt was USA Basketball's most underrated player, Clark named 22-year-old teammate Kiki Iriafen. The second year player made an immediate impact for the Washington Mystics as a rookie after being drafted fourth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft out of USC.

"I saw some quotes, like when she got this call up to be on this team and she was like, 'are you sure?' I thought that was really cute and like just precious response," Clark said per FIBA Basketball.

Iriafen was one of 18 players called up to USA basketball's main roster after participating in the team's training camp back in December.

"But like, the way her game has kind of evolved and how she's just gotten better, especially over the course of the year, she's only played professionally for one year. I don't think people always appreciate her and like notice her and what her game does," Clark added.

Iriafen's stellar rookie season saw her average 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Mystics and she even earned herself All-Star honors in 2025. Iriafen set a single-season franchise record for Washington after reaching 16 double-doubles which put her fifth overall in the WNBA.

“This is my first time on the senior national team, so that poses a different aspect. There is no better way than just getting tossed into the fire," says @CaitlinClark22 ahead of #FIBAWWC Qualifiers in Puerto Rico.



Read more on her experience so far with @usabasketball ⤵️… — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) March 9, 2026

Clark was very quick to praise Iriafen's game despite having to watch her from the sidelines last season.

"And obviously, I haven't played against her yet as a professional, but getting to watch her from the sideline this year, she was outstanding, and I think she has a really bright future too," Clark said.

All eyes will be on USA women's basketball for what hopes to be smash hit performances from the country's most elite talent. Their tournament run begins Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico and runs through March 17.