Unrivaled Basketball League Leaving Roster Spot Open for Caitlin Clark
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier announced the new Unrivaled Basketball League she co-founded with Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty is expanding. This is of course is great news for Unrivaled and any fan of women's hoops.
However, the announcement that the league would move from 30 to 36 players naturally led to speculation the increased financial backing could mean Caitlin Clark's participation. It had previously been reported that Unrivaled was making a full-court press to land the Indiana Fever star.
Well, now Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell (who is the husband of Collier) has gone on the record about the situation surrounding Clark. Bazzell spoke to Sportico and had this to say about the rumors.
"We’re always going to have a roster spot for Caitlin Clark. We’re not applying a full court press the way people think. We are letting her decompress from basketball... She knows that we have a spot for her when she’s ready."
Bazzell added that they are proud of the growth of the Miami-based league as is, which happened in part as a result of a media rights deal with TNT Sports, before adding, "But if [Clark] played, she would take it to another level…She knows we would love to have her."
Unrivaled has revealed exciting details in recent days, including the commitment of Clark's close friends Lexie Hull and Kate Martin. They also unveiled the six-team names and logos. The squads competing will be dubbed Laces Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Rose Basketball Club, and Vinyl Basketball Club.
The 3-on-3 league that begins in January appears to be off to a great start; one that would be even better if they can land Clark.