Unrivaled League's 22 Minute Roster Selection Fuels Caitlin Clark Speculation
The women's basketball community was already aware that the new Unrivaled women's basketball league would be announcing the six-player rosters for its six-team league on Wednesday.
However, Unrivaled came out with some additional details about this upcoming selection process on Tuesday that caught a lot of attention — and is fueling a ton of excitement.
Unrivaled's X account posted a graphic Tuesday evening which is meant to be a pretend excused absence slip that an employee can give their boss tomorrow. It wrote, "What might seem like an average Wednesday in November is in fact a momentous occasion for those who follow women's professional basketball.
"Please excuse ___ from 11 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. ET so that they can watch Unrivaled's Basketball Club Selection, presented by State Farm."
The graphic later adds, "Either way, your aforementioned loyal employee will not be available from between 11 a.m-11:22 a.m. ET. Thank you for your understanding.
Unrivaled specifically asserting that the presentation will be exactly 22 minutes long — which is the number that Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark (who has not yet announced whether she'll be playing in Unrivaled) wears — has fans convinced that Clark will be joining the league, and her inclusion will be announced tomorrow.
X user @CClarkReport wrote, "Unrivaled have announced a 22 minute video to announce their next roster addition
“This is the moment that sets the foundation… of the league," along with a photo of Clark.
"CC must be playing. 22 minute video? She has to be playing," added another fan.
"22 mins long huh...this bout to be the biggest bait in history 🤣🤣🤣," wrote another fan.
There's a chance that Unrivaled could be trolling us all with this announcement. Or the women's basketball community could be collectively rejoicing by the time Wednesday's roster announcement ends.