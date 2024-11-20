Women's Fastbreak On SI

Unrivaled League's 22 Minute Roster Selection Fuels Caitlin Clark Speculation

An extremely specific Unrivaled announcement has fans believing Caitlin Clark is headed to Miami this winter.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The women's basketball community was already aware that the new Unrivaled women's basketball league would be announcing the six-player rosters for its six-team league on Wednesday.

However, Unrivaled came out with some additional details about this upcoming selection process on Tuesday that caught a lot of attention — and is fueling a ton of excitement.

Unrivaled's X account posted a graphic Tuesday evening which is meant to be a pretend excused absence slip that an employee can give their boss tomorrow. It wrote, "What might seem like an average Wednesday in November is in fact a momentous occasion for those who follow women's professional basketball.

"Please excuse ___ from 11 a.m. to 11:22 a.m. ET so that they can watch Unrivaled's Basketball Club Selection, presented by State Farm."

The graphic later adds, "Either way, your aforementioned loyal employee will not be available from between 11 a.m-11:22 a.m. ET. Thank you for your understanding.

Unrivaled specifically asserting that the presentation will be exactly 22 minutes long — which is the number that Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark (who has not yet announced whether she'll be playing in Unrivaled) wears — has fans convinced that Clark will be joining the league, and her inclusion will be announced tomorrow.

X user @CClarkReport wrote, "Unrivaled have announced a 22 minute video to announce their next roster addition

“This is the moment that sets the foundation… of the league," along with a photo of Clark.

"CC must be playing. 22 minute video? She has to be playing," added another fan.

"22 mins long huh...this bout to be the biggest bait in history 🤣🤣🤣," wrote another fan.

There's a chance that Unrivaled could be trolling us all with this announcement. Or the women's basketball community could be collectively rejoicing by the time Wednesday's roster announcement ends.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

