Caitlin Clark Overwhelmed by Fever Teammates' WNBA Rookie of the Year Appreciation

Caitlin Clark was clearly moved by a video of her Fever teammates congratulating her after winning 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the WNBA (finally) announced that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Despite it not being unanimous by one vote, there's no question that Clark is deserving of this impressive accolade. There's also no doubt that her Fever team has known about this for some time, given all of the content Indiana's social media team has produced since the award was announced.

Out of all the congratulations Clark received, she seemed most touched by an X video of all her teammates congratulating her.

"Hey Caitlin! Congrats on Rookie of the Year. You earned this, I am so proud of you," teammate Lexie Hull said.

"Hi Caitlin, congrats on Rookie of the Year. I knew you could do it from the jump. Congratulations. No one deserves it more than you," said Aliyah Boston, who was the unanimous 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award winner.

"C-Squared, what's up, friend?" said former Fever player (now an unrestricted free agent) Kelsey Mitchell. "I just wanted to say congratulations on the award, man. You deserve it. You've changed the world in so many ways. You've done it with so much grace and I'm so happy to take the floor with you, to be a part of this experience.

"I'm always going to be your fan, I'm always going to be in your corner, I'm always going to be in your backcourt. Congratulations, kid," she added.

Clark responded to the video on X with, "🥺🥺❤️❤️".

Clark also released a statement that wrote, "I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season – my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds," per Scott Agness.

She seems to be feeling the move amid this momentous achievement.

