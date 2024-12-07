Caitlin Clark Posted Enthusiastic Message About Kate Martin's Valkyries Move
The biggest bit of news to come from the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft on December 6 is that the Valkyries selected former Las Vegas Aces standout Kate Martin to be a part of their first roster in 2025.
This was a genius pick by the Valkyries for multiple reasons. In addition to Martin being a fundamentally sound wing player who can hit the timely three and play lockdown defense along with her already having a relationship with Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, Martin is already one of the biggest superstars in the WNBA despite being just one year removed from playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Of course, a large part of Martin's stardom is her proximity to Caitlin Clark, who is inarguably the biggest star in women's basketball and became best friends with Martin during their time at Iowa together.
According to BallisLife.com's Sara Jane Gamelli, "Kate Martin knew she was going to Golden State since yesterday day and couldn’t tell her family". Therefore, if Martin couldn't even tell her family, surely Clark didn't know in advance either. But it didn't take Clark long to show Martin love after the decision was revealed to the world on her Instagram story.
On Friday, Clark reposted the Valkyries' post about selecting Martin and added the caption, "let's go Kater!!!!! @katemartin".
Clark's Indiana Fever faces off against Martin's Valkyries squad three times during the 2025 WNBA Regular Season. Their first matchup is on June 19 at the Valkyries' home stadium, then the two teams play on July 9 in Indiana, and the third game between them is on August 31 back in Golden State.