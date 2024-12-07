WNBA Fans Expect Kate Martin Valkyries Jerseys to Fly Off Shelves
Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout Kate Martin brought a massive fanbase with her from college to the WNBA.
This is surely due to both Martin's close relationship with generational talent (and superstar) Caitlin Clark, and that she was a key piece of Iowa making it to two consecutive NCAA National Championship games.
So when she was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 18 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, it was easy to predict that she'd bring added eyeballs to the team.
But nobody could have predicted that Martin would go on to become one of the WNBA's top jersey sellers in her rookie season, and even surpass 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson in sales — which is exactly what ended up being the case, as we learned back in August.
This cemented Martin's superstardom. And now that Martin is headed to the Golden State Valkyries as part of the WNBA Expansion Draft, social media is noting that Martin's new Valkyries jerseys are sure to do massive sales numbers.
One X user posted a graphic from Boardroom showing WNBA jersey sales from the 2024 season (of which Martin was No. 4) with the caption, "KATE MARTIN NATION WE ARE GOING FOR TOP 3 NEXT SEASON".
"kate martin golden state valkyrie jersey is going to go crazy at coachella," added another fan.
A third added, "need a kate martin valkyries jersey asap".
While the Valkyries jersey reveal on Thursday received mixed reviews from the WNBA fanbase, slapping Martin's last name on them is sure to boost enthusiasm.