Caitlin Clark Reveals Basketball Move Missing From Bag When Helping to Coach Iowa
Even though it's hard to imagine a 22-year-old having a nearly complete offensive skillset, many of Caitlin Clark's fans would likely assert that's the case for her.
This is not to say that she's a perfect player. She is prone to turning the ball over (which is unavoidable for risk-taking point guards) and can't make every shot she takes.
However, her sharpshooting, dribbling, passing, and just about every other offensive ability that makes up a basketball player's "bag" is employed by the former Iowa Hawkeye.
Except one.
Clark returned to her old stomping grounds in Iowa two weekends ago and reunited with some of her best friends and former teammates. One of the first things the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award winner did was attend a Hawkeyes women's basketball practice — and brought the energy in a big way by helping coach the team's current players.
Clark also participated in an episode of the "Fresh Tawk" podcast during her Iowa homecoming. The podcast (which was released on Tuesday) is hosted by her close friend and current Hawkeyes player, Jada Gyamfi, and Clark did it alongside Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall.
At one point, Clark and Gyamfi discussed a conversation they had during that practice.
"Caitlin did come up to me and was like 'Jada, use your legs.' I was like 'Okay. Okay Caitlin,'" Gyamfi said.
Martin then turned to Clark and said, "And you were trying to make her do a euro step."
"I said, 'Hey, right there I'm gonna need to see the euro step,'" Clark said. "It was a perfect opportunity.
"I don't really have that in my bag either, so I'd never expect you to do that," Clark added of the euro step.
It's interesting to hear Clark discuss something that's lacking from her game. But given her work ethic, she might spend this offseason honing her euro step and break it out during games in 2025 — either in the WNBA or at Unrivaled.