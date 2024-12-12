Caitlin Clark Reveals Two Plans For After Playing Career Ends
Hopefully, this current stretch is the longest amount of time fans will have to go without watching Caitlin Clark play basketball for the rest of her career.
While there will likely always be a WNBA offseason of about six to seven months, the hope is that Clark will begin playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league as soon as 2026, which will essentially cut her offseason in half.
Alas, there will come a day (albeit hopefully very far down the road from now) when Clark takes to the court competitively for the final time and her playing career concludes.
But she'll still have much life left to live after that, where she can continue to capitalize on her massive platform and financial success.
We already know Clark is interested in becoming an owner of a Cincinnati-based NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) team. And during her poignant conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Maria Taylor at the "A Year in TIME" celebration event in New York City on Wednesday, Clark revealed another potential play for after her playing career in addition to ownership.
"Hopefully once basketball ends, I can still find things that I'm really passionate about and can do," Clark said. "Hopefully, be an owner of a sports team one day, or open a restaurant, I don't know. Something fun. A little less stressful, maybe.
"Maybe a coffee shop or something, I don't know," Clark added. "I drink too much coffee, so maybe I could do that."
We'd imagine that any restaurant or café Clark is associated with will quickly develop a devoted clientele.