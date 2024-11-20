Caitlin Clark Will Not Play in Unrivaled Basketball League, Per Report
Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark's possible participation in the new Unrivaled Basketball League has been the the subject of much speculation in recent days, even after the club rosters were announced. The latter due to two wildcard roster spots remaining open, with the assumption being one was reserved for Clark.
However, per the latest report, Clark will not be playing in the league at all. According to an article released Wednesday by ESPN's Michael Voepel, Unrivaled is not in the plans for the WNBA superstar's busy offseason.
"Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its upcoming inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN," Voepel wrote as part of the piece. A piece of information that is surely sobering news for the upstart league.
Those involved with Unrivaled have made it no secret how much Clark playing would mean and the league even alluded to attempting to court players up until the season started and during it in a press release along with the roster announcements.
Clark's calendar has been full of events despite her second WNBA season remaining months away. She has taken the golf course several times and booked numerous high profile speaking engagements.
However, that means fans who wanted to see her uniform again will have to wait until she is back with the Fever and new head coach Stephanie White.
Unless seeing her suit up in the newest commercial from State Farm will suffice. For Unrivaled, that clearly will not be the case. Even if the league was able to also lock up the same sponsorship.
Perhaps they will continue to hope for a change of heart from women's basketball's biggest star.