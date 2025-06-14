Caitlin Clark's Frustrated Body Language During Fever vs Liberty Game Raises Eyebrows

The Indiana Fever are facing off against the New York Liberty on June 14 in what has been one of the most exciting women's basketball games in recent memory.

The story of the game so far has been Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, who is back on the court for the first time since suffering a left quad strain during her team's last contest against the Liberty on May 24.

Clark finished the first half with 25 points, which included six made three-pointers on nine attempts. As a result, she entered the second half only three threes away from tying the WNBA record for most made three-pointers in a game. That 25-point display was also the most Clark has scored in a single half in her WNBA career.

However, despite how great she has played, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the 23-year-old. Her body language during one of her team's possessions is catching a lot of attention, and not for a good reason.

After Clark missed a three-point shot in the second half, the ball was rebounded by Aliyah Boston, who then passed it to Natasha Howard. Clark was open again at the three-point line, but Howard instead decided to drive the ball into the paint herself. Clark, visibly frustrated, threw her arms up in the air twice while Howard did so.

X user @KevOnStage posted a video of this possession with the caption, "Caitlin really gotta work on that body language."

Caitlin really gotta work on that body language. pic.twitter.com/AA9KL1tFdo — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 14, 2025

While some fans are asserting that Clark is within her rights to be frustrated because of how well she has been shooting the ball, others believe her showing Howard up in this moment is inexcusable.

One would imagine Fever head coach Stephanie White will address this when watching this game's film.

