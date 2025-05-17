Caitlin Clark's Muscles Made ESPN Broadcast Cite Stunning Search Surge
There has been a ton of discussion about the strength gains that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark made during this past WNBA offseason.
The 23-year-old global icon's strength increase has been made apparent through the increase in size and tone that her arms have received a ton of attention.
In fact, during the Fever's May 4 WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian National Team, ESPN (which was broadcasting the game live) showed a graphic that featured side-by-side photos of Clark from 2024 media day compared to this year's media day, and the increase in her arm muscles is apparent.
Clark's arms also became part of the discussion during the Fever's WNBA season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. At one point in the broadcast, ESPN broadcasters Rebecca Lobo and Ryan Ruocco cited the fact that "Caitlin Clark Muscles" was a breakout Google search in the United States while the game was underway.
This moment in the game was conveyed by an X post from Tyler DeLuca of No Cap Space WBB, who posted a screenshot of the graphic that ESPN made when speaking about this search surge with the caption, "'Caitlin Clark’s muscles' as the breakout search
"What is happening".
Evidence of Clark's muscle increase is clearly in demand from basketball fans. And Clark put those muscles to good use on Saturday, as she produced a triple-double in the Fever's first win of the season.
It will be extremely fun for fans to see how Clark's increased strength continues to help her on the basketball court as the season continues.