Caitlin Clark's Nike Golf Shoes Receive Rave Reviews
There has been much speculation about why Nike has been slow to the punch of getting Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's signature shoe and apparel line out onto the market after signing the former Iowa Hawkeye to an eight-year, $28 million deal earlier this year.
Some have questioned that Nike may want to ensure that Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson's release before Clark's in order to not cause any controversy that Clark is jumping the line, so to speak.
However, despite Clark not having her own signature line, the superstar has still been appearing in public with fresh Nike shoes. This was made most apparent when Clark was seen sporting a pair of custom Nike Infinity Tour 2 golf shoes during her most recent golf course outing with Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
Photographer Bri Lewerke shared multiple high-quality photos she snapped of Clark's custom shoes on X Tuesday, and fans are expressing how awesome they think the Fever icon's kicks are.
"Bruh, now that’s customization😮💨😮💨😮💨 Her Nike shoe is probably taking so long because of how intricate her design is.
🥹No more excuses, I get it now 🥹," X user @shaiinclark wrote.
Another fan added, "Hey @Nike am just saying am pretty sure she could make a golfing shoe and it would sell out within minutes…….😭😭😭😭😭😭😭".
"her nike shoe def gone be fire," wrote a third.
If these sweet golfing shoes are any indication, fans have a lot to look forward to when Clark's signature basketball shoe finally releases — whenever that day may arrive.