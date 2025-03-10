Caitlin Clark's Serena Williams Celebrity Dinner Answer Gets Green Light Invite
The WNBA received some cool news last week when it was announced that all-time tennis great Serena Williams would be joining the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, which is the WNBA's most recent expansion franchise.
Given that Serena Williams was one of the biggest stars in tennis history and did a ton to help grow the women's game, perhaps the most apt player comparison she could have within women's basketball would be Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Williams and Clark have made their mutual adoration of each other known in the past. And this was shown once again when Clark was asked a series of rapid fire questions amid her shooting content with NFL great Eli Manning.
"If you could have dinner with any celebrity, who would it be?" Clark was asked.
"Oh, good question. Serena Williams," Clark responded.
This prompted an X user to clip this response and include it in a reply to Alexis Ohanian (who is Williams' husband and who had been talking about Caitlin Clark trading cards on X) with the caption, "Caitlin wants to have dinner with thee Serena Williams. Please make it happen, kind sir.🥰".
It didn't take Ohanian to reply by writing, "C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!"
It would be awesome to see these two titans of women's sports sharing a meal together. Given that they're both Nike athletes, one can imagine that they'd get an opportunity to meet and eat together during some future event.
But perhaps Clark will make an appearance at Ohanian and Williams' household before that.