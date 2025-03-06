Caitlin Clark's Favorite NFL Player Predictably Makes Eli Manning 'Very Mad'
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has a well-documented relationship with Peyton and Eli Manning, who are two legendary NFL quarterbacks and brothers that have four Super Bowl victories, three Super Bowl MVPs, and five NFL MVP (although all of those belong to Peyton) trophies between them.
Clark's appearance November 20, 2023 appearance on ESPN's 'Manning Cast' broadcast of a Monday Night Football game between her beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles went viral, mainly because of the hilarious banter that the Manning brothers had with Clark, who was then still a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This relationship has only strengthened since then, which is shown by Clark and Peyton Manning's hilarious appearance in a commercial for the Ascension St. Vincent hospital in downtown Indianapolis, which aired in late January and showed the two pretending to be surgeons on a teddy bear.
Eli Manning hasn't been left out either, as Clark made a March 6 appearance on his Eli Manning Show, which was aired on the New York Giants' YouTube channel.
A little while after Clark lost to Manning in a pop-a-shot competition, the former Giants quarterback asked Clark questions while she was putting on a mini-golf course. One of the questions was, "Who is your favorite NFL player?"
After Clark asked whether it was a current or former player, Eli said, "She’s gonna say Peyton, I know it.”
"Former, I’m going Peyton," Clark answered. "I actually had a Peyton Manning jersey growing up. Not to make you mad, Eli.”
"Makes me very mad," Eli Manning (jokingly) responded.
She then added that her favorite current player is Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, which was already known.
We imagine Peyton Manning will hold this favorite player win over his little brother's head.