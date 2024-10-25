Caitlin Clark's Sold Out Merchandise Made Massive Money by the Minute

The latest release of Panini Authentic Autographed Memorabilia from Panini Exclusive Athlete @CaitlinClark22 is available soon and goes live at noon CT today!



Shop here: https://t.co/kBx7giv0lt



The collection includes Indiana Fever, WNBA All-Star and Iowa Panini Authentic… pic.twitter.com/Z5hSJRimhv