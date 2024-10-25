Caitlin Clark's Sold Out Merchandise Made Massive Money by the Minute
Yesterday, it was reported that sports collectible company Panini released a series of autographed Caitlin Clark items, which included, "Indiana Fever, WNBA All-Star, and Iowa Panini Authentic Memorabilia signed by Caitlin, including jerseys, photographs and basketballs."
It isn't news that anything Caitlin Clark-related within the merchandise world is in exceedingly high demand. This was proven by the fact that Panini's autographed jerseys, photos, and balls — all of which ranged from $449.99 to $999.99 — sold out within just a few minutes.
What wasn't included in that initial report of this sale was just how much all of these items ended up going for. But The Athletic's Brooks Peck addressed that question in an October 24 article when he wrote, "The total combined price of those items was nearly $900,000."
The fact that one merchandise release related to Clark can sell out within minutes for nearly $1 million is staggering. However, it isn't too surprising, given the massive monetary success that some of her other recent merchandise has demanded on the market.
A host of the Backyard Breaks (which is a show dedicated to breaking card packs) went ballistic earlier this week when he pulled an autographed Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 card during a live stream.
Given that some of Clark's other 1/1 WNBA rookie cards this year sold for as much as $97,000, that one card alone will likely be re-sold with a price tag of somewhere in the six figures.
And perhaps the craziest thing of all is that any existing and future merchandise related to Clark is only going to increase in value as her superstardom and success in the WNBA grows.