High-Priced Caitlin Clark Memorabilia Collection Sells Out in Minutes

The supply once again did not meet the demand when it comes to Caitlin Clark merchandise.

Robin Lundberg

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game against Indiana Fever during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

More proof of Caitlin Clark's popularity was probably not needed at this juncture. But just in case anyone was looking for further evidence, Panini America provided it Thursday afternoon.

The famous collectable company released a series of autographed Caitlin Clark items, incentivizing fans to shop for them on their site. The only problem is if interested buyers didn't click the link within minutes they were out of luck.

The above shouldn't be a surprise at this point but what makes it even more impressive was the price points of the items available. The autographed jerseys, photos, and balls ranged from $449.99 to $999.99 and all were sold out within minutes, some in just seconds.

Of course this was noted by many fans and Clark supporters and the X account for toy and collectible site Plastic and Plush took particular interest in remarking, "All of @PaniniAmerica Caitlin Clark auto’d Fever jerseys sold out in a minute. 🤯"

The supply not meeting the demand for Clark related merchandise is of course now a trend, as her apparel and other related items have quickly sold out since the beginning of her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Not to mention Clark trading cards from Panini collections have set records on the open market.

All of this is why she was recently named one of the most marketable athletes in the world and why her fans are convinced she can be the savior for Nike's sales woes.

The proof is in the purchases, and if one is looking to buy the latest Clark release, they better have their fingers at the ready the second it drops.

