Caitlin Clark Sends Clear Message About 'Sweetest' Taylor Swift Relationship
The women's basketball community was turned upside down when they saw Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sitting with pop music sensation Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's suite during the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18.
This was a great moment to behold because Clark has conveyed several times in the past just how big a fan she is of Swift. And seeing these two chatting it up and embracing when Kelce (who is Swift's boyfriend) made a big play was one of the most heartwarming moments of the WNBA offseason, especially for Clark's fanbase.
And in a May 13 article from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Clark is quoted speaking about her relationship with Swift.
"I think what people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it's her, whether it's me, whether it's another professional athlete or a pop star, we're real people," Clark said of Swift. "We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I'm talking football with her.
"She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around. And everybody says that when you meet her, but it's really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great," Clark added.
Given the bond Clark has built with both Kelce and Swift, one could easily see these two sitting courtside during one of the Fever's games this upcoming season.