Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Reflection About 'Special' Iowa Jersey Retirement
February 2 was an emotional day for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team and the most iconic player in program history.
Of course, this player is Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who had her No. 22 Hawkeyes jersey immortalized by getting retired and hung up in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena's rafters after her alma mater upset the USC Trojans on Sunday.
The ceremony was made even better because Iowa won this game. However, nobody was going to be leaving that arena upset after hearing what Clark had to say during her ceremony and getting to see that No. 22 hanging up in its rightful place.
While this event was surely impactful for everybody in attendance, it was the most special for No. 22 herself.
And Caitlin took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from her jersey retirement ceremony, which included a heartfelt caption.
"Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone—thank you hawkeye nation🫶🏻22," Clark wrote.
Some of the photos include her embracing with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, posing alongside her former head coach Lisa Bluder, watching the jersey retirement ceremony alongside her family, addressing the home crowd, and wiping a tear out of her eye at one point.
It almost seems unprecedented that a player could have their jersey retired less than one year after they played their final game at the program who's retiring it.
Then again, just about everything Clark does is unprecedented.