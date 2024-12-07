Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Six-Word Reaction to Temi Fagbenle's Fever Farewell
One of the most surprising aspects of the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft on Friday was that the Valkyries selected veteran forward Temi Fagbenle from the Indiana Fever.
This wasn't surprising because Fagbenle was seen as a strange or sub-par pick for Golden State. Quite the contrary, in fact, as most WNBA fans expected Fagbenle would be one of the six players Indiana elected to protect before the Expansion Draft commenced.
That ended up not being the case, and now Fagbenle will be a core part of the Valkyries' 2025 roster for their first season.
Fagbenle made an Instagram post on Saturday that showed some of her highlights from the season and wrote, "Thank you for a great season @IndianaFever
"To my teammates: we had a season of revelations and growth. So proud of all y'all for persevering. Thank you for lifting me and each other. F the noise. Keep growing together.
"Thank you for the consistent energy, Indy fans. Y'all are solid. ️🔥🙏🏾
"✌🏿 Very grateful. Very blessed."
The top comment on the post is from Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "Love ya tem! Gonna miss you❤️".
It was clear that Clark and Fagbenle had built a strong bond with each other as the season progressed, which was displayed by their on-court chemistry and the kinship they showed when the game clock wasn't running.
Fever standout Lexie Hull also commented on the post saying, "Going to miss you Tem! ❤️❤️❤️".
It will be interesting to see how Indiana addresses this gap in their roster with Fagbenle now being gone.