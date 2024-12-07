Kate Martin and Temi Fagbenle Headline Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft Selections
The WNBA Expansion Draft is in the books and we have our first look at the inaugural Golden State Valkyries roster, which includes a few names that probably caught fans by surprise — even if one was spoiled before the actual broadcast even started.
Kate Martin was probably the biggest name taken by Golden State and her selection was reported prior to ESPN's telecast. Martin was of course a rookie for the Las Vegas Aces last season. She played a limited role for the team but is a very popular player due to her time at Iowa playing alongside Caitlin Clark. Martin also has a close relationship with Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, as the latter was an assistant on the Aces before getting the top job in the Bay Area.
Another noteworthy pick was the selection of Temi Fagbenle from the Indiana Fever. This was again due in part to a connection to Clark, given Fagbenle and the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year had shown chemistry together in spurts for the Fever. Rebecca Lobo was amongst those expressing surprise Indiana chose not to protect her when reacting during the reveal. However, it is worth noting that Fagbenle is set to become a restricted free agent.
The complete list of Valkyries picks is listed below in alphabetical order of WNBA teams.
Former Team
Player
Position
Atlanta Dream
Iliana Rupert
Center
Chicago Sky
Maria Conde
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Veronica Burton
Guard
Dallas Wings
Carla Leite
Guard
Indiana Fever
Temi Fagbenle
Center
Las Vegas Aces
Kate Martin
Guard
Los Angeles Sparks
Stephanie Talbot
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Cecilia Zandalasini
Forward
New York Liberty
Kayla Thornton
Forward
Phoenix Mercury
Monique Billings
Forward
Seattle Storm
No Selection
N/A
Washington Mystics
Julie Vanloo
Guard
The group of players chosen by the Valkyries does not mean their roster is complete. The team can waive any players they selected without salary cap implications, pursue free agents, and have the 5th pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.
Regardless of any moves to come, the league's newest franchise should now have many of the players who will take the floor on opening night in tow. And the Valkyries are off to an exciting start without having taken the court.